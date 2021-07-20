6-year-old Springfield entrepreneur funds charities and her own set of wheels

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – A young girl from Springfield makes her own version of the classic lemonade stand to make money.

Rose Miller, 6-years-old, wanted to get a $350 motorized Cinderella carriage.

“You’re going to have to earn it. You’ve got to earn what you’re going to get and you respect what you have,” says Hillarie Miller, Rose’s mother. Miller is a mother of four children all ranging from the ages of 1-10 years old.

Rose decided that instead of a lemonade stand, she wanted to try to do a “Biscuits and Gravy” stand. Miller thought this was a great idea and began cooking with her crockpot. She put out a message on Facebook to help bring in business.

Rose’s stand saw about 300 visitors. Among them, a group that donated the Cinderella carriage for Rose’s hard work.

With about $300 dollars to spend and a brand new ride, Rose decided to pay it forward. She bought and donated 21 backpacks for a group in need of backpacks and donated about $116 to the Watching Over Whiskers organizations for cats.

“It makes me feel so proud of my kid. It’s amazing that she has that understanding of what’s going on in the world today and the understanding that you do have to earn what you have and you do have to respect it. Even though whenever you get on top and have enough of something that there is still an opportunity to share with others who don’t.” says Miller.

Rose will open her stand once again this Sunday, July 25th. Her hours will be from 8 AM-11 AM at 1210 N. West Ave, Springfield, MO. This time the money will go towards Rescue One.