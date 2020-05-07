500k Missourians file for unemployment since mid-March

by: ALISA NELSON

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).– State unemployment figures out today show 52,000 Missourians filed for unemployment last week – bringing the overall total since mid-March to more than half a million people requesting jobless aid.

Last week’s figure represents a small dip from the previous week but it’s still a massive shift in Missouri unemployment numbers. Before the coronavirus fallout, the state’s unemployment claims averaged between 2,700 to 5,500 per week.

On Monday, Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order was lifted – allowing most Missouri businesses the chance to reopen. Many remain closed.

