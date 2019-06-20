$50,000 worth of equipment stolen from the Rural Fire Protection District

LEBANON, Mo. — The Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District is still recovering after more than $50,000 worth of equipment was stolen from one of its stations over the weekend.
- Multiple items including extraction tools, air packs and a thermal imaging camera were all stolen from the station on Highway 32 sometime between June 13 – 16
- Fire Chief Phillip Pitts says the district’s other stations are helping out.
- Pitts also says the station will be getting new equipment through insurance but it could be a long process.