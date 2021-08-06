50% of Greene County residents get vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – 50% of eligible Greene County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In the last three weeks, 10,213 Greene County residents received the first dose of the vaccine.
An additional 7,079 residents became fully vaccinated, making the total of fully vaccinated residents almost 43%.
Opportunities to get the vaccine in the Springfield-Greene County area next week are listed below.
Monday, August 9
- Dream Center (SGCHD) — 829 W Atlantic St from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)
- James River Church West (JVCHC) — 3953 W Farm Rd 168 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
Tuesday, August 10
- James River Church North (JVCHC) — 3225 N Farm Rd 123 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
- Central Assembly of God (SGCHD) — 1301 N Boonville from 4-6 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)
Wednesday, August 11
- James River Church South (JVCHC) — 6100 N 19th St, Ozark from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+), or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
- Westside Health Department (SGCHD) – 660 S. Scenic from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)
- Springfield Fire Station #1 (SGCHD) — 720 E Grand St from 1-3 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)
Thursday, August 12
- Logan-Rogersville Middle School (SGCHD) — 8225 E Farm Rd 174, Rogersville from 12-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)
Friday, August 13
- Springfield Fire Station #5 (SGCHD) — 2750 W Kearney St from 3-5 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)
Saturday, August 14
- Pennington’s Grocery (JVCHC) — 112 E Boone St, Ash Grove from 11 a.m.-1p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
- Battlefield City Hall (JVCHC) – 5434 S. Tower Dr, Battlefield from 4-6 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+), or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)