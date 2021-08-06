50% of Greene County residents get vaccinated

FILE- In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, Tyson Foods team members receive COVID-19 vaccines from health officials at the Wilkesboro, N.C. facility. Tyson Foods will require all of its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, becoming one of the first major employer of frontline workers to so amid a resurgence of the virus. Tyson, one of the world’s largest food companies, announced Tuesday, Aug. 3, that members of leadership team must be vaccinated by Sept. 24 and the rest of its office workers by Oct. 1. (Melissa Melvin/AP Images for Tyson Foods File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – 50% of eligible Greene County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the last three weeks, 10,213 Greene County residents received the first dose of the vaccine.

An additional 7,079 residents became fully vaccinated, making the total of fully vaccinated residents almost 43%.

Opportunities to get the vaccine in the Springfield-Greene County area next week are listed below.

Monday, August 9

Dream Center (SGCHD) — 829 W Atlantic St from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)

— 829 W Atlantic St from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+) James River Church West (JVCHC) — 3953 W Farm Rd 168 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Tuesday, August 10

James River Church North (JVCHC) — 3225 N Farm Rd 123 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

— 3225 N Farm Rd 123 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+) Central Assembly of God (SGCHD) — 1301 N Boonville from 4-6 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)

Wednesday, August 11

James River Church South (JVCHC) — 6100 N 19th St, Ozark from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+), or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

— 6100 N 19th St, Ozark from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+), or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+) Westside Health Department (SGCHD) – 660 S. Scenic from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)

– 660 S. Scenic from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+) Springfield Fire Station #1 (SGCHD) — 720 E Grand St from 1-3 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)

Thursday, August 12

Logan-Rogersville Middle School (SGCHD) — 8225 E Farm Rd 174, Rogersville from 12-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)

Friday, August 13

Springfield Fire Station #5 (SGCHD) — 2750 W Kearney St from 3-5 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)

Saturday, August 14