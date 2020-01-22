$50 million downtown Springfield apartment complex expected to cause traffic impacts

by: Bailey Strohl

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–Major traffic impacts are expected in downtown Springfield as another new apartment complex is expected to be built.

The complex will be located around St. Louis and Trafficway, between Kimbrough and Jefferson St.

A city official said the construction will likely take two years to complete.

Developers said the $50 million apartment complex will replace what used to just be an eyesore between the Old Glass Place and U.S. Bank

Before students and businesses can move in, those already living and working in the area will have to deal with narrow roads and blocked sidewalks.

