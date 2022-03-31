Hemingway’s Blue Water Cafe – Imagine dining under the sea. A large aquarium can be found behind the bar filled with saltwater fish inside. The cafe is found inside the Bass Pro Shop headquarters.

Address: 1935 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield, MO 65807

Vantage Rooftop Lounge – This rooftop bar gives you a great view of Springfield. Vantage serves flatbreads, salads, sharable plates, and sweets while the bar serves various cocktails, beer, wine, and spirits.

Address: 260 E. McDaniel St., Springfield, MO 65806

Bawi Korean BBQ – Basically it’s a build your own Korean BBQ. You grill your own meat with your choice of sides and sauces.

Address: 4121 S. National Ave., Springfield, MO 65810

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Lambert’s Cafe – The “Home of throwed rolls” has a traditional country-style menu with sides that are served tableside. The most popular thing about the restaurant is the thrown dinner rolls. So don’t be surprised if you see flying bread during your visit. You can find Lambert’s south of Springfield.

Address: 1800 W. State Hwy J, Ozark, MO 65721

Leong’s Asian Diner – One Springfield exclusive is Springfield Style Cashew Chicken. What better place to try it out than the original.

Address: 1540 W Republic Rd