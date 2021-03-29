5 indicted for running ‘child exploitation enterprise’ in Greene County

(Courtesy of the Springfield News-Leader) — Kevin McMillan, Amber Baley, Casie Rice and Angela Brown from the Greene County Jail.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) — Five people have been indicted for allegedly participating in a “child exploitation enterprise” in the Springfield area.

The 13-count indictment came down in November, but details of the allegations have been scant because many of the subsequent filings were sealed and could not be viewed by the public.

Now four months later, there are enough publicly available documents to shed some light on the allegations against the group, which include child sexual abuse, trading child porn images on the internet and disturbing messages in which the defendants discussed fantasies of raping kids.

Kevin McMillan, 34, is the first person named in the indictment, which generally means he is the person the government believes is most culpable in the case.

McMillan has been in jail since November 2019 when he was first charged with child porn-related offenses in state court. That case has since been dismissed to clear the way for the federal investigation, but the probable cause statement from 2019 provides some details about McMillan’s alleged actions.

