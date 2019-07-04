4th of July activities

WEDNESDAY 7/3

12th annual Liberty Light Up Concert & Fireworks featuring Jason Pritchett, 6-10 p.m., Branson Landing, 100 Branson Landing Blvd., Branson. Concert by Jason Pritchett & The Steel Horses will be followed by a choreographed fireworks display over Lake Taneycomo. Andy B’s Bowl Social will host an after-party after the show.

13th annual Fireworks Display, 9 p.m., Lakeside Resort & Restaurant on Table Rock Lake, 153 Coney Drive, Branson West. This show will be right after Kimberling City’s. Drive your boat to the cove and see both shows. 417-338-2442

Fireburst 2019, 9 p.m., Kimberling City. The Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce invites you to celebrate Independence Day with a professional fireworks display directly above the Kimberling City Bridge. View from the shoreline or from the lake. 417-736-2564

Terry Family Fireworks July 3rd Celebration, 5:30-11 p.m., The Gathering Place, Highway C and Old Business 37, Purdy. Local bands will begin at 5:30 p.m. Picnic dinners available for $5. Bring your lawn chairs.

THURSDAY 7/4

4 on the 4th, 8 a.m., Park Central Square. The race, open to the public of all ages, will be a 4-mile distance event. The finish line will offer an ice cream truck (Jack’s Ice Cream Co.) as well as awards for the top finishers in each age category. Registration $30 at the Springfield Fleet Feet store or online at https://runsignup.com/Race/MO/Springfield/Springfield

39th annual Celebration of Freedom, 6:30-10 p.m., Rotary Club of Bolivar. Includes a veterans recognition and culminates with a fireworks extravaganza.

54th annual Rockin 4th of July Extravaganza, 5-9 p.m., Rockaway Beach. Food, fun, music and a gorgeous display of fireworks over Lake Taneycomo.

66th annual Hollister Fireworks Celebration, 6 p.m., Chad A. Fuqua Memorial Park, Hollister. Performances, refreshments and a fireworks display.

140th annual Independence Day Parade and Celebration, 10 a.m.-noon, 1329 Spur Drive, Marshfield. The theme for this year’s parade is “Jailhouse Rock.” This celebration began in 1879 and remains the oldest, continuous west of the Mississippi River. Spend the day on the square with family and friends.

Fire & Thunder July 4th Celebration, 9 p.m., Shell Knob. Catch the fireworks display from water or land, starting just after dark from approximately a half-mile east of the Shell Knob bridge on Table Rock Lake. This year’s theme is “Let Freedom Ring.”

Fireworks in the Park, 4 p.m., Battlefield City Park, 5434 S. Tower Drive. Inflatables, face painters, balloon artist and food vendors followed by fireworks presentation at dusk. Shuttle service will run from First Baptist Church, Wilson Creek School, Battlefield Assembly of God and McBride Elementary. Free.

Freedom & Fireworks, 1-9 p.m., Monett City Park, 105 S. Lincoln Ave., Monett. Purchase wristbands for $10 in advance, $15 after July 1. Wristbands are good for all the activities which include: Monett Aquatic Center, barrel train, laser tag, inflatables, Ferris wheel, Bucking Spider, Tubs of Fun, swing and more!

Independence Day Patriotic Picnic, 4:30-11 p.m., Big Cedar Lodge, 190 Top of the Rock Road, Branson. Activities include games, a watermelon eating contest, a patriotic painting presentation and live music by Members Only and fireworks at dusk at Top of the Rock. Parking available for $20 per vehicle with shuttles.

SATURDAY 7/6

Fireworks Show and Machine Gun Symphony, 7 p.m.-midnight, Island Green Golf Club, 169 Country Club Drive, Republic. Machine Gun Symphony kicks off the night at 8:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m. complete with music narration from in-house DJ David West, followed by more music from MGS until midnight. Bring your own lawn chairs/blankets. Admission $10, kids under 12 $3.

Ozark Riverview Manor 4th of July Celebration, 7-10 p.m., 1200 W. Hall St., Ozark. Food and drinks, inflatables, games, DJ, kayak raffle and more, with fireworks starting at 9 p.m.