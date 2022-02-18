NIXA, Mo. – A winner in Nixa received a Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash ticket worth $46,000.

The winning ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 402 Massey Blvd.

The jackpot was $92,000, but another winner in St. Louis also matched all five numbers drawn on the February 4th drawing.

According to a press release from the Missouri Lottery, in the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Christian County won more than $11.2 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes.

Lottery retailers in Christian County received more than $1.1 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $2.3 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.