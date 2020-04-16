417 Travel helps customers re-adjust vacation plans in response to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The COVID-19 pandemic has halted travel and many people are trying to figure out how to re-adjust their plans or get a refund.

According to a local travel agency, after the travel ban was put into place everybody canceled their travel plans.

While there is still some domestic travel, travel to entertainment locations isn’t happening and airline travel is down.

Travis Paquin with 417-Travel says those travelers impacted by the pandemic around March 14 thru possibly May 31 will get their money back.

Paquin says, “Our message is pretty simple. We want you to travel when you are ready when you feel comfortable if that’s in June when I hope things are opening up or July or if its next year we will be ready for you when that time comes. But, we have no message right now to say go travel.”

Paquin says refunds may take up to 60 days because there are so many. He also says many clients are also waiting to rebook.