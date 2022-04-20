SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A factory that makes paper litter for the Nestle Purina PetCare Company in Springfield is closing in June 2022.

According to a news release from the company, the decision to close will affect 40 employees, who will be given the option to work at another Purina factory or to take a severance package.

The factory will close by June 10. That’s when the company said the factory will be put up for sale.

The following is a statement from Nestle Purina PetCare:

On April 20, 2022, Nestlé Purina PetCare announced its decision to exit the paper litter business by discontinuing the Yesterday’s News and secondnature litter brands and immediately ceasing production at its Springfield, Missouri, paper-based litter factory. Demand for these alternative paper litter brands has diminished over the past few years. At the same time, the supply of paper used to make these products has declined as the world has become more digital. These business conditions have led to this difficult business decision.

This decision will impact 40 employees at the Springfield factory. The transition is scheduled to be completed by June 10, 2022, when the factory will be put on the market to be sold.

“We know this will be a challenging time for the affected employees and we are committed to making this transition as smooth as possible,” said Brent Gleckler, Vice President & General Manager, Golden Products, the litter division of Nestlé Purina PetCare. “All of our current Springfield employees will be given the option to work for another Purina factory, and generous severance packages and outplacement counseling will be available to those who decline or are not in the position to relocate. Please know that this decision was not taken lightly and was only made after careful consideration of our core businesses, the paper litter business itself and the people who will be affected by this re-focus. It is in no way a reflection on the performance of the Springfield team, and I want to thank them for their dedicated service.”