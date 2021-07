HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. – Deputies are investigating the death of a 4-year-old girl who died after being transported to a hospital for a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.

According to the Howell County Sheriff’s Office, the child suffered an accidental gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to Ozarks Healthcare for medical care.

Deputies were told later that evening she had passed away.

Deputies and investigators responded to the residence and began an investigation, which is still ongoing.