REPUBLIC, Mo. – A 4-year-old boy got an exciting surprise when his garbage truck-themed party was visited by an actual truck.

On Sunday afternoon, Caleb was celebrating his fourth birthday party with his friends and family. The theme of the party was “Caleb’s Trash Bash”. Around 2:30 p.m., Joel Bridges, a relief driver for Green for Life Environmental, drove his truck to visit Caleb.

“The dad was outside and he opened the front door, motioned for me to honk the horn. So I blew their horn and the kids come running out and the little boy, Caleb, he was running out, jumping up and down, screaming and he was pretty ecstatic.” says Bridges. He said he parked and let the kids inside the truck.

Bridges says he got a call from his boss on Friday about the party and he agreed to do it. However, parents did not use GFL as their waste disposal provider……