$4 million grant aims to help MSU expand computer science programs in rural area schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Missouri State University has received a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to expand rural education opportunities.

According to a university press release, the funding comes from the Education Innovation and Research (EIR) program. MSU received one out of 20 awards from over 1,000 applicants.

“Computer science is increasingly becoming a foundational part of a student’s education. Unfortunately, too few students, especially in rural areas, have access to high-quality computer science education,” said U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.), chair of the appropriations subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor/HHS).

The five-year grant will begin in 2021 and will provide a high-quality curriculum supporting learning, providing technology not typically available, and developing a YouTube channel to promote teacher development and student engagement beyond the grant.

“This grant will enable our faculty members to develop computer science expertise and resources with communities in southern Missouri that need them the most,” said Missouri State President Clif Smart. “We want to get young students excited about computer science through hands-on learning, so they can envision the possibilities of a STEM-related career.”

MSU has a project in place, The CODERS Project, that will help the grant reach those rural schools.

Some features of the project include: