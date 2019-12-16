4 killed in weather-related crashes; numerous schools close

BONNE TERRE, Mo (AP).– At least four people have been killed in weather-related crashes in Missouri and numerous school districts called off classes after a storm dumped from 3 to 9 inches across a large swath of the state.

Much of the state was under either a winter weather advisory or winter storm warning Monday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it had responded to 525 calls from stranded motorists and to 559 traffic crashes.

One crash in St. Francois County in the eastern part of the state killed a motorist who was stranded after a previous crash and two Good Samaritans who were trying to help.

