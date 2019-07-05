4 hospitalized after musical group’s tour bus crashes on west side of Columbus

Columbus (WCMH)– Four people have been transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital following a tour bus crash near I-270 and I-70 on the city’s west side.

The tour bus belongs to a musical group from Branson, Missouri known as The Duttons.

A witness told police that the bus took a turn too fast, causing it to flip on its side.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, 23 people were on the bus at the time of the incident.

The Columbus Division of Fire was on the scene assisting with getting passengers off of the bus.

According to the Dutton’s website, they are a family musical group featuring three generations of artists. They perform multiple genres music including bluegrass and classical.

The crash took place around 11:30pm in West Columbus and the conditions of those injured remain unknown at this time.