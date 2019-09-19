4 families sue over Missouri vaccine requirements

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Four Missouri families who don’t want to vaccinate their children allege in a lawsuit that the children’s schools and state health officials have made it increasingly difficult to file religious exemptions.

The Kansas City Star reports that a federal judge has already ruled that one of the unvaccinated students may continue going to a charter school in Kansas City while the case continues. The child’s grandfather, Linus Baker, of Stilwell, Kansas, is representing his grandson’s family as well as families from Bates, Christian, and Miller counties. Baker also sued last month in Kansas to keep from having to vaccinate his 4-year-old son.

The lawsuit says exemptions are harder to get, with parents required to fill out a form provided by the health department. He says, “The agency has gone rogue.”

