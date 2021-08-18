3rd COVID-19 vaccine shot available to some immunocompromised people

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Some immunocompromised individuals can now get their third shot.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services outlined a plan Wednesday for all Americans to get a third shot.

Anyone in the public who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can plan on needing a booster shot eight months after receiving their second dose, starting September 20th.

Here locally, events are being lined up for people with compromised immune systems to get a third COVID-19 shot.

Springfield and Greene County Health Department Assistant Director Jon Mooney said immunocompromised individuals with certain conditions could qualify.

“This includes those that have received treatment for cancer, have had an organ transplant, are taking medications that suppress their immune system, have advanced or untreated HIV, and those who are otherwise immunodeficient,” said Mooney.

A complete list of who is eligible now is detailed here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html

Jordan Valley Community Health Center Executive Director, Alexis Brown, said they are ready to administer the third shot.

“Yesterday we started offering booster third dose vaccines for those patients who are immunocompromised,” Brown said. “That is for those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.”

CoxHealth announced Wednesday that they are holding a vaccine booster clinic on Saturday for those that qualify.

In a release, the health system said the clinic is from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Springfield. To register, call 417-269-1300.

Those unable to make this clinic may also call 417-269-1300 to schedule a dose, available at several locations throughout the region.

Documentation from a provider is not required, but participants must sign an attestation form at the clinic confirming that they are in one of the categories.

People must receive their third dose more than 28 days from the second dose.

CEO of Mercy, Brent Hubbard, said they are also preparing to help meet community needs.

“We will be ready by no later than Monday across Mercy. For the general public who might want to get a booster shot down the road, health leaders said it’s important to remain patient,” said Hubbard.

“Continue to encourage people to seek the vaccine when it’s appropriate when it’s recommended,” Mooney said.