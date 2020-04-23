398,000 Missourians have filed for unemployment since mid-March

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).– The latest state unemployment information shows another 59,000 Missourians have reported being out of a job. That figure is a notable decline from the previous week’s 101,000 jobless claims filed. However, more than 398,000 Missourians have reported being unemployed since the coronavirus started hammering the state’s economy. That’s more than double the number of jobless claims filed during all of last year.

Before the coronavirus hit the state, weekly unemployment aid requests averaged between 2,700 to 5,500.

