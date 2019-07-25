300 soldiers graduated from Fort Leonard Wood today

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo.– For the first time, over 300 soldiers graduated on July 25 at 10 a.m. on Grammon Field.









































The graduation ceremony included static displays, traditional pass and review, and soldiers walking in a line through smoke.

The soldiers were reunited with family, friends and loved ones after a long basic training camp.

Fort Leonard Wood basic training has evolved over the years from a small basic training facility to training more than 82,000 military and civilians each year.

For more information on the graduation and Fort Leonard Wood training visit https://home.army.mil/wood/index.php/my-fort/imt