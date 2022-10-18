WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. – Three men are facing charges and are accused of stealing $75,000 worth of property in the Hartville area. Deputies said the investigation started when they were called to investigate a disturbance at Stair Steps Bridge on Sept. 28.

Here are the charges filed in Wright County connected with the incident:

Troy Lansdown | charged with second-degree burglary

Nathan Withnell | charged with receiving stolen property

Michael Harrison | charged with receiving stolen property

A Wright County Sheriff’s Office detective said guns, tools, equipment, HVAC and refrigeration repair parts, car parts, copper, aluminum and other personal items were stolen. The detective was able to find and return many of the stolen items to the owner.

Harrison has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m. Withnell has a preliminary hearing and bond hearing at the same time on the same day. According to online court records, a warrant was issued for Lansdown after failing to appear for a hearing.