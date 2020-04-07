3 killed in wreck that followed Missouri police chase

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) – Three people are dead and a fourth is badly hurt after a car crashed during a police chase in eastern Missouri.

The accident happened Monday evening in Wentzville. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers began a chase near Troy but stopped the chase before entering Troy city limits.

Authorities say a Troy officer then began pursuing the car that was allegedly driving erratically at speeds up to 130 mph.

The chase continued south to the U.S. 61 and Interstate 70 exchange at Wentzville, where the driver crashed into a guard rail before ending up in the westbound lanes of I-70, where the car caught fire.

