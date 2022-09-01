LICKING, Mo. – The South Central Correctional Center sent a release on September 1 stating that two inmates had died in the early hours of the morning on September 1 at the facility.

The correctional center also sent a release on August 31 saying an inmate had died at about 6:30 am that morning.

Kaleb Smith died on August 31. He was serving a 10-year sentence for 2nd-degree burglary, two 4-year sentences for stealing and forgery from Taney County, a 5-year sentence for 2 counts of possession of controlled substance from Christian County, and a 3-year sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm from St. Louis County.

The release from the correctional facility says the cause of Smith’s death has not yet been determined and an autopsy will be performed.

Terrell Dawson was pronounced dead on September 1 at 1:25 am at the correctional center. Dawson was 42 years old. He was serving two life sentences for two counts of 1st-degree murder, two 99-year sentences for two counts of armed criminal action, two 15-year sentences for kidnapping and first-degree burglary all from Buchanan County, and a 5-year sentence for violence to an inmate by an inmate from Texas County.

Dawson’s cause of death has not yet been determined and an autopsy will be performed, according to the release from the facility.

Roy Sinden was pronounced dead at 3:42 am on September 1. Sinden was a 64-year-old inmate serving a ten-year sentence for driving while intoxicated from Boone County. Sinden’s cause of death is listed as natural causes, according to the release from the facility.