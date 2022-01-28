HOUSTON, Mo. – The Houston Police Department responded to a scene Thursday evening to assist EMS with an unresponsive male.

Upon arrival, they found 3 people inside the residence with fatal gunshot wounds.

Officers investigated and believe that 66-year old Gregory Pardun died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting and killing 57-year-old Deborah German and 16-year-old Benjamin Pardun.

The Houston Police Department worked with the MSHP, the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, the Houston Fire Department, and the Texas County Coroner’s Office and continues to investigate the incident.