LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were airlifted to a Springfield hospital after their vehicle crashed and burned in Laclede County.

Around 10:08 p.m. Thursday night, Sept. 29, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash on Pennington Drive near South Outer Road in Laclede County. According to a crash report, a 2021 Kia Forte failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled off of the road, hitting a fence and a tree before catching fire.

Three occupants suffered serious injuries. The occupants of the totaled vehicle were: