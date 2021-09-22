2nd man arrested in connection to Dallas County woman’s disappearance

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. – A second man has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater, 33-years-old.

Rainwater has been missing since July 25th, and her fate remains unknown as Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice’s office said on Monday, September 20th, that more information would be released “in a couple of days” in the case.

James Phelps, 58-years-old, was arrested and charged with kidnapping in connection to the case, and now a second man, Timothy Norton, 56-years-old, of Lebanon, Mo., has been charged with 1st-degree kidnapping.

Both men are being held without bond at this time.

