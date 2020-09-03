26th Annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk goes virtual

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 26th Annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk will take place Thursday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 29, rain or shine, at the location of your choice.

This year participants can register to complete the 5K over Thanksgiving weekend, alone or with friends and family, uploading race times and photos to compete for prizes.

Registration includes a long-sleeved Turkey Trot shirt, race bib, suggested race routes, and the option to upload race time to qualify for awards.

You can also share photos of yourself in your shirt and race bibs to compete in contests like the largest family, best costume, best-dressed pet, etc.

All times must be submitted by midnight on Sunday, November 29.

Packet pick-up will be a drive-through event held Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Killian Sports Complex, where participants may also register on-site and drop off food donations for longtime Turkey Trot partner, Ozarks Food Harvest. Turkey Trot is one of the organization’s largest food drives of the year. Participants also have the option to have their package mailed for an additional fee.

Early Registration opens Sept. 21 at $20/adults and $15/kids 12 and under. Register at ParkBoard.org/TurkeyTrot.

Proceeds from Turkey Trot benefit the Developmental Center of the Ozarks and the Springfield-Greene County Park Board Youth Recreation Scholarship Fund.