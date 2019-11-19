$250,000 worth of grants given to non-profits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Stanley and Elaine Ball Foundation awarded more than $250,000 in grants today.

fifty-nine applications were turned in but only 15 grants were awarded.

The only requirements for grant applicants?

The non-profit must have the ability to enhance educational opportunities or provide support for disadvantaged children.

Some of the bigger grants awarded were:

  • $108,000 to the Springfield-Greene County Library
  • $28,000 to the Taneyhills Library Club
  • $15,000 to ‘Cents of Pride.’

The Stanley & Elaine Ball Foundation is managed by Central Trust Company.

