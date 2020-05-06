2,500 still without power in southeast Missouri; storms described as worst since 2009

by: Brian Hauswirth, Missourinet

Posted: / Updated:

(Missourinet Cape Girardeau television partner KFVS and Missourinet Portageville affiliate KMIS contributed to this story)

(Missourinet)– A utility company that serves eight southeast Missouri counties describes Sunday and Monday’s severe storms as the worst to hit the region since the 2009 ice storm.

Poplar Bluff-based Ozark Border Electric Cooperative says that, as of late Tuesday night, 2,504 of their customers remain without power. The highest number is in Carter County, with 709 outages.

Monday’s storms caused major problems throughout the region, deep into the Bootheel. The entire town of Portageville lost power, and two tractor trailers were blown over on I-55 near Wardell. The storm also destroyed two homes in the Bootheel town of Campbell, where a tree fell on a woman’s house.

“It (the storm) kind of came up on us quick, there was so much hail that we really didn’t even realize that the tree had fell until we looked a little bit later, because it was hitting the house so hard that we really thought it was going to break our glass door,” the homeowner tells our Cape Girardeau television partner KFVS.

Ozark Border Electric notes some of their linemen were in the field for 31 hours straight, on Sunday and Monday. While much of Missouri enjoyed bright sunshine on Sunday, weather in far southeast Missouri was stormy.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Paducah has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 95 miles per hour hit the Bootheel town of Marston on Sunday. The tornado was on the ground for six miles, according to NWS. No injuries are reported.

Meantime, officials in far southeast Missouri’s Portageville hope power is restored to their entire community by Wednesday afternoon. U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, who represents southeast Missouri on Capitol Hill, tells Missourinet that Monday’s severe storms knocked power out to the entire town of Portageville.

“The communities of Gideon, Wardell and then near Portageville were hit pretty hard,” Smith says.

Portageville, Gideon and Wardell are all in the Bootheel. Portageville is working with emergency management officials to receive large generators at the water plant by Wednesday morning, to ensure efficient water supply. Our Missourinet Portageville affiliate KMIS reports power was restored to about 1,000 residents late Tuesday afternoon.

KFVS reports more than 10,000 residents across southeast Missouri were without power, at the highest point.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

