25 Ozark School District employees quarantined for various reasons

OZARK, Mo.- Ozark School District Superintendent Chris Bauman says 25 staff members of the district are on quarantine for various reasons, including potential COVID-19 exposure.

According to Bauman’s statement to Ozark Schools staff members, an entire department is currently on quarantine while still reporting to work, meaning they are working within their offices and not working in-person with individual staff members.

“The District has placed some individuals on quarantine out of an abundance of caution while others may be directed by the Health Department,” says Bauman.

Bauman states that CDC guidelines say reporting to work is allowable under some conditions of quarantine, depending on the situation.

“Please note that 25 people on quarantine does not equal 25 COVID cases,” Bauman states.

The district is working with the Christian County Health Department to provide further guidance for each situation.

“But folks, COVID-19 is here in our community. This is our reality, and if we do not protect ourselves outside of our building doors, we have no chance of keeping our doors open. Because there is not one single option to combat COVID-19, we have to use multiple mitigation strategies to create the safest environment. We have identified five strategies outlined at the top of our Masking Requirements,” says Bauman.

School starts next week for Ozark students.