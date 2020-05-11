22 year old killed in shooting near Dora

Dora, Mo.– Sheriff Darrin Reed says an overnight shooting west of Dora claimed the life of 22-year-old Devon Massey.

Allen Shafer, from West Plains, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and tampering with a motor vehicle.

According to a probable cause statement, police received a report just after 9 p.m. of a person shot with unknown injuries.

Initially, police were unable to locate the victim or the suspect. After searching for a while, the police received a phone call from Allen Shafer saying he was involved in the altercation and shot a man.

Shafer said after the shooting, he left the scene in a vehicle that he later abandoned. Shafer told police he couldn’t pinpoint his location because he was unfamiliar with the county roads.

According to Shafer and another person who was there at the time of the shooting, the incident happened while Shafer, Massey, and the other person were driving in a vehicle.

Police found Massey just off a county road near Dora with a single gunshot wound to his chest.

After pinging his cellphone several times, police from West Plains found Shafer and took him into custody.

Shafer was located in an Explorer that was registered to a relative of Massey. When police impounded the vehicle, they found a .380 cal—semi-automatic pistol in plain sight.

An autopsy will be conducted in the next couple of days.