22 New CARES Act grants approved by Greene County Commission

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– According to a press release from Greene County, the Commission approved 22 CARES Act Relief Fund applications on Dec. 15, 2020.
The Greene County Commission approved total allocations of $1,044,402.59.
Below is a full list of approved applications by category
Below are the funding allocations by category approved by the Commission:
Small business
- Skinner Enterprise -$15,000 for business interruption
- Synergy Wealth Solutions Mass Mutual-$5,000 for business interruption
- Omsai Hotel, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption
- Jay Shri Ram (Baymont Hotel/Motel)-$5,000 for business interruption
- Ernie’s Piano Bar of Springfield-$5,000 for business interruption
- Premier Party Coach LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- Compass Club Home Association, Inc. (DBA Simply Delicious Catering)-$10,000 for business interruption
- Goldsmith Investment, LLC (DBA Southbound Bar & Grill)-$5,000 for business interruption
- Monica Wilke-$1,600 for business interruption
- Sandys Print Shop-$2,465.41 for business interruption
- Added Innovation, LLC -$5,000 for business interruption
- NIC, LLC-$4,320.26 for business interruption
- Studio Eleven-$2,912.47 for business interruption
- G.R.L., LLC (DBA The UPS Store)-$4,058.97 for business interruption
- Dee’s Cleaning Service-$5,000 for business interruption
- George Hay Company-$5,000 for business interruption
- 417 Turf & Landscape, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- LaBryon Williams Counseling-$5,000 for business interruption
- This Way Up, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
- Roots Coffee Bar-$5,000 for business interruption
Total: $110,357.11
Reserve
- City of Springfield-$434,045.48 for COVID-related expenses
- Greene County Schools-$500,000 for COVID-related expenses:
- Fair Grove R-X-$12,293.73
- Walnut Grove R-V-$3,217.65
- Willard Public Schools-$58,571.46
- Strafford R-XII-$16,049.78
- Springfield R-XII- $327,302.80
- Logan Rogersville School-$11,178.44
- Republic Schools R-III-$62,363
- Ash Grove R-IV-$9,023.13
Total: $934,045.48
More information on the cares act can be found on the Greene County website, here.
According to the release, “The site includes a transparency dashboard that shows the total dollar allotments by category and how much has been approved in those areas. An additional tab on this dashboard shows a list of the entities that have been awarded grants.”