22 New CARES Act grants approved by Greene County Commission

Photos of the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act alos known as the CARES ACT. Photos are not of the actual bill but a simulation of the bill. Getty Images.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– According to a press release from Greene County, the Commission approved 22 CARES Act Relief Fund applications on Dec. 15, 2020.

The Greene County Commission approved total allocations of $1,044,402.59.

Below is a full list of approved applications by category

Small business

Skinner Enterprise -$15,000 for business interruption

Synergy Wealth Solutions Mass Mutual-$5,000 for business interruption

Omsai Hotel, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption

Jay Shri Ram (Baymont Hotel/Motel)-$5,000 for business interruption

Ernie’s Piano Bar of Springfield-$5,000 for business interruption

Premier Party Coach LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Compass Club Home Association, Inc. (DBA Simply Delicious Catering)-$10,000 for business interruption

Goldsmith Investment, LLC (DBA Southbound Bar & Grill)-$5,000 for business interruption

Monica Wilke-$1,600 for business interruption

Sandys Print Shop-$2,465.41 for business interruption

Added Innovation, LLC -$5,000 for business interruption

NIC, LLC-$4,320.26 for business interruption

Studio Eleven-$2,912.47 for business interruption

G.R.L., LLC (DBA The UPS Store)-$4,058.97 for business interruption

Dee’s Cleaning Service-$5,000 for business interruption

George Hay Company-$5,000 for business interruption

417 Turf & Landscape, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

LaBryon Williams Counseling-$5,000 for business interruption

This Way Up, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Roots Coffee Bar-$5,000 for business interruption

Total: $110,357.11

Reserve

City of Springfield-$434,045.48 for COVID-related expenses

Greene County Schools-$500,000 for COVID-related expenses: Fair Grove R-X-$12,293.73 Walnut Grove R-V-$3,217.65 Willard Public Schools-$58,571.46 Strafford R-XII-$16,049.78 Springfield R-XII- $327,302.80 Logan Rogersville School-$11,178.44 Republic Schools R-III-$62,363 Ash Grove R-IV-$9,023.13



Total: $934,045.48

More information on the cares act can be found on the Greene County website, here.

According to the release, “The site includes a transparency dashboard that shows the total dollar allotments by category and how much has been approved in those areas. An additional tab on this dashboard shows a list of the entities that have been awarded grants.”