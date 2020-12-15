22 New CARES Act grants approved by Greene County Commission

Photos of the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act alos known as the CARES ACT. Photos are not of the actual bill but a simulation of the bill. Getty Images.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– According to a press release from Greene County, the Commission approved 22 CARES Act Relief Fund applications on Dec. 15, 2020.

The Greene County Commission approved total allocations of $1,044,402.59.

Below are the funding allocations by category approved by the Commission:

Small business

  • Skinner Enterprise -$15,000 for business interruption
  • Synergy Wealth Solutions Mass Mutual-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Omsai Hotel, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption 
  • Jay Shri Ram (Baymont Hotel/Motel)-$5,000 for business interruption 
  • Ernie’s Piano Bar of Springfield-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Premier Party Coach LLC-$5,000 for business interruption 
  • Compass Club Home Association, Inc. (DBA Simply Delicious Catering)-$10,000 for business interruption
  • Goldsmith Investment, LLC (DBA Southbound Bar & Grill)-$5,000 for business interruption 
  • Monica Wilke-$1,600 for business interruption 
  • Sandys Print Shop-$2,465.41 for business interruption
  • Added Innovation, LLC -$5,000 for business interruption
  • NIC, LLC-$4,320.26 for business interruption
  • Studio Eleven-$2,912.47 for business interruption
  • G.R.L., LLC (DBA The UPS Store)-$4,058.97 for business interruption
  • Dee’s Cleaning Service-$5,000 for business interruption
  • George Hay Company-$5,000 for business interruption
  • 417 Turf & Landscape, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • LaBryon Williams Counseling-$5,000 for business interruption
  • This Way Up, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Roots Coffee Bar-$5,000 for business interruption

 Total: $110,357.11

Reserve

  • City of Springfield-$434,045.48 for COVID-related expenses
  • Greene County Schools-$500,000 for COVID-related expenses:
    • Fair Grove R-X-$12,293.73
    • Walnut Grove R-V-$3,217.65
    • Willard Public Schools-$58,571.46
    • Strafford R-XII-$16,049.78
    • Springfield R-XII- $327,302.80     
    • Logan Rogersville School-$11,178.44
    • Republic Schools R-III-$62,363
    • Ash Grove R-IV-$9,023.13

Total: $934,045.48

More information on the cares act can be found on the Greene County website, here.

According to the release, “The site includes a transparency dashboard that shows the total dollar allotments by category and how much has been approved in those areas. An additional tab on this dashboard shows a list of the entities that have been awarded grants.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

