ST. LOUIS – Nine members of the U.S. House of Representatives—seven Democrats and two Republicans—have convened public hearings on the January 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The House Select Committee—informally known as the January 6 Committee—will present new material documenting the insurrection, listen to witness testimony, and provide the public with a summary of its findings on what it calls “the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power.”

To date, more than 800 individuals have been charged in connection with that day’s violent storming of the Capitol building, including 22 Missourians. Charges against members of the angry pro-Trump mob range from low-level misdemeanors for those who only entered the Capitol to felony seditious conspiracy charges against far-right extremists.

Here is a look at where the cases against Missouri defendants stand today (in alphabetical order):

According to research by the Associated Press, 310 people have been convicted in connection with the Capitol insurrection. One person was acquitted and charges were dropped against four people (three of whom died).