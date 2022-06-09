ST. LOUIS – Nine members of the U.S. House of Representatives—seven Democrats and two Republicans—have convened public hearings on the January 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The House Select Committee—informally known as the January 6 Committee—will present new material documenting the insurrection, listen to witness testimony, and provide the public with a summary of its findings on what it calls “the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power.”
To date, more than 800 individuals have been charged in connection with that day’s violent storming of the Capitol building, including 22 Missourians. Charges against members of the angry pro-Trump mob range from low-level misdemeanors for those who only entered the Capitol to felony seditious conspiracy charges against far-right extremists.
Here is a look at where the cases against Missouri defendants stand today (in alphabetical order):
- Jonas Buxton, St. Charles: Charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Case still pending.
- Cale Clayton, Drexel: Charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; civil disorder; theft of government property; and related offenses. Case still pending.
- Louis Colon, Blue Springs: Pleaded guilty to obstructing law enforcement officers during civil disorder. Awaiting sentencing.
- Lloyd Cruz Jr., Polo: Charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, as well as parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building. Case still pending.
- Joshua Dressel, Festus: Charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Case still pending.
- Cara Hentschel, Springfield: Pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building. Awaiting sentencing.
- Emily Hernandez, Sullivan: Pleaded guilty to knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority. Sentenced to 30 days in prison, 12 months of probation, and 80 hours of community service.
- Nicholas Kennedy, Sikeston: Charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and picketing in a Capitol building. Case still pending.
- Matthew Loganbill, Versailles: Charged with obstruction of a Congressional proceeding, unlawful entry, and violent entry or disorderly conduct. Case still pending.
- Zachary Martin, Springfield: Pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building. Sentenced to 36 months of probation, one month of home detention, and 60 hours of community service. He was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.
- William Merry, St. Louis County: Pleaded guilty to theft of government property. Sentenced to 45 days in prison, nine months of probation, and 80 hours of community service.
- Mahailya Pryer, Springfield: Pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building. Awaiting sentencing.
- Michael Quick, Springfield: Pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building. Sentenced to 24 months of probation, one month of home detention, and 60 hours of community service. He was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.
- Stephen Quick, Springfield: Pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building. Sentenced to 24 months of probation, one month of home detention, and 60 hours of community service.
- Nicholas Reimler, Valley Park: Pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building. Sentenced to 36 months of probation, one month of home detention, and 60 hours of community service.
- Devin Rossman, Independence: Charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, two counts of disorderly and disruptive conduct, and demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Case still pending.
- John Todd III, Blue Springs: Charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry or disorderly conduct; impending passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Case still pending.
- Carey Walden, Kansas City: Pleaded guilty to knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority. Sentenced to 36 months of probation, one month of home detention, and 60 hours of community service.
- Paul Westover, Lake St. Louis: Pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building. Sentenced to 45 days in prison.
- Kelsey Wilson, Springfield: Pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building. Sentenced to 24 months of probation, one month of home detention, and 60 hours of community service.
- Zachary Wilson, Springfield: Pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building. Sentenced to 24 months of probation, 45 days of home detention, and 60 hours of community service.
- Isaac Yoder, Nevada: Charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Trial set for Feb. 7, 2023.
According to research by the Associated Press, 310 people have been convicted in connection with the Capitol insurrection. One person was acquitted and charges were dropped against four people (three of whom died).