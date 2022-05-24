FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tuesday is Primary Election Day across Arkansas, where party members will decide who will represent them in November’s general election races.

The primary will decide who will be on the ballot in November in races for U.S. Senate and U.S. Representative to Congress, as well as statewide races for Governor, Lt. Governor and others. Arkansans needed to register 30 days before the date of the primary election.

Polls are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Any individual in line at the time the polls close must be allowed to vote.

Early voting in Arkansas began on May 9 and ended on May 23.

Arkansas requires voters to present photo identification when voting. The following forms of ID are accepted:

Driver’s license

Photo identification card

Concealed handgun carry license

United States passport

Employee badge or identification document issued by an accredited post-secondary educational institution in the State of Arkansas

United States military identification document

Public assistance identification card if it has a photograph

Voter verification card as provided under Ark. Code § 7-5-324

CLICK HERE to confirm your voter registration and find a polling location.

Election day is May 24. KNWA is your local election headquarters, and you can follow all of our coverage here.

Missouri’s Primary Election is August 2, 2022.