2020 Vietnam Wall Run aims to raise awareness for National POW/MIA Recognition Day

PERRYVILLE, Mo.– This is the second year the Vietnam Wall Run has taken place in Missouri.

The run is an annual statewide run to the Missouri Veteran’s Wall in Perryville, Missouri. This weekend it is being held for National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

Proceeds this year will benefit veterans organizations Camp Hope and Missouri National Veterans Memorial.

In Perryville this weekend will also be Bikers On The Square Bike Rally, along with food, vendors and drinks. Be sure to follow their Facebook page Bikers On The Square for further updates on their event.

