2020 crime report released by the Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has released its 2020 crime report.

SPD says it is using a new crime reporting system to deliver crime numbers. The Department now uses the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), the same system used by the FBI.

“We hope citizens and our community partners find the 2020 Crime Report informative. We also hope that by taking a deeper dive into the data, it will allow us to better identify trends and find long-term solutions,” said Police Chief Paul Williams.

During 2020, SPD says of the 25,458 total offenses, there were:

Crimes against persons

  • 23 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter offenses reported
  • Four negligent manslaughter offenses reported
  • 64 kidnapping/abductions reported
  • 144 rape offenses reported
  • 2,078 aggravated assault offenses reported
  • 2,833 simple assault offenses reported
Crimes against property

  • 1,808 burglaries/breaking & entering
  • 3,346 thefts from vehicles
  • 1,432 vehicle thefts
Crimes against society

  • 1,338 drug/ narcotics violations
  • 63 pornography/ obscene material
  • Ten prostitution offenses reported
  • 311 weapon law violations reported
  • 20 animal cruelty offenses reported
The report also says there were 6,554 arrests, with 6,254 adults arrested and 300 juveniles arrested.

