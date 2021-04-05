2020 crime report released by the Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has released its 2020 crime report.

SPD says it is using a new crime reporting system to deliver crime numbers. The Department now uses the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), the same system used by the FBI.

“We hope citizens and our community partners find the 2020 Crime Report informative. We also hope that by taking a deeper dive into the data, it will allow us to better identify trends and find long-term solutions,” said Police Chief Paul Williams.

During 2020, SPD says of the 25,458 total offenses, there were:

Crimes against persons

23 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter offenses reported

Four negligent manslaughter offenses reported

64 kidnapping/abductions reported

144 rape offenses reported

2,078 aggravated assault offenses reported

2,833 simple assault offenses reported

Crimes against property

1,808 burglaries/breaking & entering

3,346 thefts from vehicles

1,432 vehicle thefts

Crimes against society

1,338 drug/ narcotics violations

63 pornography/ obscene material

Ten prostitution offenses reported

311 weapon law violations reported

20 animal cruelty offenses reported

Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

The report also says there were 6,554 arrests, with 6,254 adults arrested and 300 juveniles arrested.