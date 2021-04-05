2020 crime report released by the Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has released its 2020 crime report.
SPD says it is using a new crime reporting system to deliver crime numbers. The Department now uses the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), the same system used by the FBI.
“We hope citizens and our community partners find the 2020 Crime Report informative. We also hope that by taking a deeper dive into the data, it will allow us to better identify trends and find long-term solutions,” said Police Chief Paul Williams.
During 2020, SPD says of the 25,458 total offenses, there were:
Crimes against persons
- 23 Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter offenses reported
- Four negligent manslaughter offenses reported
- 64 kidnapping/abductions reported
- 144 rape offenses reported
- 2,078 aggravated assault offenses reported
- 2,833 simple assault offenses reported
Crimes against property
- 1,808 burglaries/breaking & entering
- 3,346 thefts from vehicles
- 1,432 vehicle thefts
Crimes against society
- 1,338 drug/ narcotics violations
- 63 pornography/ obscene material
- Ten prostitution offenses reported
- 311 weapon law violations reported
- 20 animal cruelty offenses reported
The report also says there were 6,554 arrests, with 6,254 adults arrested and 300 juveniles arrested.