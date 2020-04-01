2020 census offered online in response to pandemic

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, a worker gets ready to pass out instructions on how to fill out the 2020 census during a town hall meeting in Lithonia, Ga. Although the 2020 census kicked off in rural villages of Alaska in January, the rest of the nation gets to start participating in the once-a-decade head count in the coming days. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

BRANSON, Mo.– The COVID-19 pandemic is making the 2020 census different than any other count done before

Today is census day, which means households should report where they live and who usually lives and sleeps in that home as of Wednesday, April 1.

The 2020 count is the first time that all US households can respond online, but even with this convenience, sixty-two percent of Missourians have still not completed filing.

The census can also be sent in the mail, or you can confirm your household numbers over the phone.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the counting process has been extended from July 31 until August 14.

Karen Best, former mayor of Branson and member of the 2020 complete count committee, says that the sooner households fill out a form on their own, the fewer door knocks the bureau will have to make by visiting unresponsive homes during the ongoing public health crisis.

Best says, “If you don’t fill it out, someone’s going to come knocking on your door. They will keep knocking on your door until they get the answers they need. So let’s make it easy for them in this time of the pandemic when that’s lifted, and the workers can go out and knock on your doors. Let’s have them beat on fewer doors by us doing our part to do it either online, by the mail, or by phone. Let’s all celebrate census day.”

Best also says that the census is how the federal government allocates how much PPE hospitals receive.

Filling out your census ensures your hospitals are receiving all of the equipment they need to fight COVID-19.