2019 Uniform Crime Report says crime increased in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Overall crime in Springfield has increased this past year by 12%.

This is according to the city’s 2019 Uniform Crime Report. While a 12% rise in crime may seem like a big increase, that number is actually lower when compared to the past few years.

Even though the overall crime numbers are high, those numbers include non-violent crimes like auto theft and property crimes.

Chief Williams says 40% of auto thefts are still because people are leaving their keys in the cars. And with violent crime, homicides have decreased by 25%, and an increase in aggravated assault. But, Chief Williams said he believes this could be a step in the right direction because, by police intervening quicker, aggravated assault cases are not resulting in homicides.

Domestic violence crimes also decreased, which is indicative of community efforts like opening the family justice center. But there are a lot more aggravated assault cases that are related to gun violence.

Chief Williams said the reason could be the change in the law a couple of years ago.

“Which removed the requirements for someone to carry a concealed weapon,” Chief Williams explained, “that kept guns out of the hands of some people that shouldn’t have it, but removing that also opened that to anybody who wanted to carry one. My plea would be we go back to a very well-run system of requiring permits to carry a concealed weapon, but it’s apparent that the folks in Missouri don’t want that.”

