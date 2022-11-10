SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any new information about the 2012 murder of a father whose body was later found in the James River.

In a Facebook post Thursday, GCSO said Jamie Richardson was reported missing on March 10, 2012. His body was found in the James River at Crighton Park five days later, on March 15, 2012.

There have been no arrests in the case.

The post included a quote from Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott, saying, “Help us bring justice to the Richardson family, especially for Jamie’s children.”

GCSO said anyone with information on this cold case can call the Greene County Crime Tip Hotline at 417-829-6230.