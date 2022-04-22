LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.– An early morning crash outside of Lebanon has left one person dead and another with minor injuries.

On Friday, April 22 at about 6:10 a.m., Franklin E. Thompson, 20, was turning onto Highway 5 from Highway E but failed to yield to an oncoming semi-truck. Thompson’s vehicle was struck, entered the left side of the roadway and was overturned.

Thompson was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the semi-truck has sustained minor injuries and was taken to Mercy Lebanon for further treatment.

This is Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I’s eighth fatality of 2022.