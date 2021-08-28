Three-vehicle crash leaves two dead at Glenstone and Cherry

The crash was reported at around 9:45 p.m. Friday.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash at Cherry Street and Glenstone Avenue. Springfield Police were called to the scene just before 9:45 Friday evening.

Police say a red pickup was headed west on Cherry when it ran a red light. The pickup hit a white SUV that was headed north on Glenstone.

Police say the SUV became airborne and hit a semi-truck that was southbound on Glenstone.

The man who was driving the semi was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman driving the SUV was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The person driving the pickup that police say ran the red light was conscious and was taken to the hospital. Police say they don’t know if the driver was impaired when the crash happened.

Police shut down Glenstone between Elm and Monroe overnight while they investigated the crash.