SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is looking for people to adopt some cats this weekend.

Shergar is a two-month-old domestic shorthair/mix. Katie Newcomb with the Humane Society said Shergar just purrs and loves to cuddle. She says cats are independent and are perfect to be left alone for a little while.

“They are great for first-time pet owners,” said Newcomb.

Currently, they have a lot of kittens, mamas with kittens, and puppies at the shelter.

Sept. 9 is the last day of the Humane Society’s Superhero Adoption Special, where animals that are 6 months or older can be adopted for half price.

The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is a no-kill shelter located at 3161 W. Norton Road in Springfield. You can see more adoptable dogs and cats on the organization’s website or call 417-833-2526 for more information about adopting or volunteering.