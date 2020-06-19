$2 million in financial aid incentives offered for the fall at OTC

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
OTC logo_-6297589971330971638

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One Springfield college is offering financial aid options to students impacted by COVID-19.

Ozarks Technical Community College is offering nearly $2 million in financial aid incentives for the fall.

These awards are benefits that students do not have to pay back.

The OTC technology grant provides a $500 grant for education-related technology needs.

The OTC online class credit provides three credit hours of tuition and typical fees for students who take over 12 hours of online courses.

Students who are enrolled in at least 12 credit hours for the fall of 2020 may apply for the OTC Technology Grant. The grant anything technology-related, including, but not limited to the following items:

  • Computers or tablets
  • Hardware, such as hard drives, monitors or keyboards
  • Software or software upgrades
  • Electronic textbooks or course materials
  • High-speed Internet or WiFi

Students are encouraged to apply by visiting the following link: myotc.in/institutional-scholarships.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now