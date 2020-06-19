$2 million in financial aid incentives offered for the fall at OTC

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One Springfield college is offering financial aid options to students impacted by COVID-19.

Ozarks Technical Community College is offering nearly $2 million in financial aid incentives for the fall.

These awards are benefits that students do not have to pay back.

The OTC technology grant provides a $500 grant for education-related technology needs.

The OTC online class credit provides three credit hours of tuition and typical fees for students who take over 12 hours of online courses.

Students who are enrolled in at least 12 credit hours for the fall of 2020 may apply for the OTC Technology Grant. The grant anything technology-related, including, but not limited to the following items:

Computers or tablets

Hardware, such as hard drives, monitors or keyboards

Software or software upgrades

Electronic textbooks or course materials

High-speed Internet or WiFi

Students are encouraged to apply by visiting the following link: myotc.in/institutional-scholarships.