2 people die after wrong-way driver head-on crash on I-44 in Jasper County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JASPER COUNTY, Mo.- Two people have died after a head-on crash on I-44 Tuesday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 10:35 p.m. on I-44, three miles east of Fidelity.

The crash occurred when a car driven by 91-year-old Andrew Wilson of Neosho was traveling east in the westbound lanes and struck 58-year-old Janet Edwards of Sarcoxie head-on.

Joplin News First reports that Wilson was driving the wrong way for about seven miles before the crash happened. A Jasper County Deputy was rushing to intercept the wrong-way car when the crash occurred. 

Both Edwards and Wilson were pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash marks Troop D’s 112th and 113th fatal crashes for 2021.

