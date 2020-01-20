2 men arrested after police chase in Missouri, Illinois

Local News

by: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (AP).– Cape Girardeau police say two men are in jail after shooting at officers and ramming a patrol vehicle in a chase that crossed into Illinois.

Police Sgt. Joey Hann says the chase began Saturday night when officers tried to stop a truck in Cape Girardeau.

He says the truck driver fled and intentionally rammed a patrol vehicle.

The chase then went across the Bill Emerson bridge into Illinois.

Hann says a passenger in the truck shot at officers with a rifle before the truck crashed.

Both men are jailed Ullin, Illinois, pending formal charges in both states.

Trending Stories