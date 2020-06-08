2 killed, 7 hurt in drive-by shooting in southeast Missouri

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SIKESTON, Mo. (Standard Democrat) – Law enforcement officers in southeast Missouri are investigating after two people were killed and seven others injured in a drive-by shooting at a party during the weekend.

Sikeston police said the shooting occurred early Sunday. Police had responded to a noise complaint at a home and party-goers agreed to turn down the music.

Witnesses said after police left, a vehicle drove by and someone inside the car fired several shots at a crowd outside the home.

Two young women from Charleston died and seven other people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

