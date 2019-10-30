$2.75M damage award upheld in Columbia arson lawsuit

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Three Arson Fires in Northwest Arkansas May be Linked_3241839164292940000

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri appeals court has ruled a Columbia businessman is liable for a $2.75 million civil judgment awarded to a woman whose home was destroyed in an alleged arson.

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District on Tuesday affirmed a lower court ruling that Mehrdad Fotoohighiam was liable for damages after a fire destroyed Marcia Green’s home in Columbia in December 2014.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Fotoohighiam, the president of Electenergy Technologies in Columbia, was acquitted of arson in August. He is scheduled for trial in December on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

Electenergy Technologies’ offices were next to the trailer park where Green lived. Authorities allege Fotoohighiam paid someone to set the fire because he was feuding with Green over attempts to buy her land.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories