1st case of omicron variant in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says the 1st case of the omicron variant has been detected in Greene County Wednesday, December 29th.

The health department says the variant has been present in Greene County since at least mid-December. The Health Department is waiting for more results of local genomic sequencing that will offer more insight into the presence of the omicron variant in the community.

The variant was identified from a sample taken from December 17.

