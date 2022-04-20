MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo.– A 19-year-old from Mountain View was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder and arson following an investigation into a fatal residential fire.

Jacob Hearne, 19, was arrested on Tuesday, April 19. Authorities were investigating a fire at 330 Falck Street in Mountain View that resulted in the death of 62-year-old Phyllis Schweinel.

Following the investigation, Hearne was charged with two counts of armed criminal action, 1st-degree murder and 1st-degree arson. Hearne is being held in Howell County Jail without bond.

Authorities say the incident is still under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Missouri State Fire Marshal and the Mountain View Police Department.