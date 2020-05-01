UPDATE: Two in custody following death of 19-year-old

Evangel University has released the below statement about the shooting. KOLR 10’s policy is to redact the names of the identified individuals until they are charged.

UPDATE: The prosecutor decided not to file any criminal charges.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Two suspects are now in Springfield Police custody for their alleged connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old Evangel University student Tyree Crenshaw.

The suspects are currently in custody, pending charges of manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Both Crenshaw and one of the two now in custody were student athletes at Evangel University.

According to Springfield Police, the shooting was originally reported as an assault occurring around midnight in the 2000 block of North Jefferson in Springfield around midnight.

Officers now say this is considered an accidental shooting.

Evangel University released the following statement to Ozarks First on Friday, May 1, 2020: